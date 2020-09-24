Cuba School providing free meals through December 22

Due to waivers provided through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the United States Department of Agriculture, all students in the Cuba School District will have access to free lunch and breakfast through December 22, the end of first semester.



Curbside pickup is available for virtual students and any other student who is unable to attend classes. Curbside will be available at all three buildings, but those planning to use it must call the building office prior to 10 a.m. the day of pickup to order.

Lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day will be provided. Meals may be picked up at the building the order was placed from 11:30 a.m. to noon each day. A food service staff person will meet parents at the main office doors with meals.

The school district will announced if the free meals waivers are extended into the second semester.



