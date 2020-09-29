Quarantine numbers go up at Cuba schools

The Cuba School District was on track to lower its coronavirus quarantine numbers last week, until Friday when some new positive cases led to a 27 percent increase over the previous week.



As of Friday, September 25, the district had 70 people—66 students and four staff members—in quarantine. Of that number, 29 were expected to be able to return to school this week. There were three new positive cases last week.

Cuba had 48 students and three staff members in quarantine and four new COVID-19 cases the previous week. The worst week so far for the district was reported on September 4, when 75 students and eight staff members were in quarantine after two new cases.

The Cuba School District began the year with no COVID-19 cases reported on August 28, but there were 15 students and one staff member in quarantine then due to possible exposures off campus. The district’s numbers dipped the week of September 11 when there was one new case, with 21 students and one staff member in quarantine.

The school district continues to operate under its Level 2 Daily Mode Indicator, which allows for full in-person learning and virtual classes for those who chose that option. Superintendent Jon Earnhart previously said the district would move to Level 4 (virtual learning only) if the district has two percent positive cases (10 in one building or 25 in the district) or 20 percent quarantined (90 in one building or 260 in the district), or anytime the district sees an increase in positive cases over the course of three consecutive days. Virtual only learning could last just one day or could go on for multiple weeks based on the continuing circumstances.

Prior to that, however, the district could move into Level 3, which would limit the number of students attending classes in person each day. Under the district’s Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan for the 2020-21 school year, Level 3 would provide for in-person learning during normal school time, but certain individuals, cohort classrooms, and grade levels could be closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. All quarantined individuals or grade levels will move to virtual learning and all online students will continue online learning.

While instructional methods at Cuba schools have not changed since classes resumed, CHS students taking classes at the Rolla Technical Institute (RTI) have seen a change this week. The school announced Monday that all in-person RTI classes were canceled this week, with virtual instruction planned for Thursday and Friday. Then starting next week students will be in class Monday through Thursday with virtual classes only on Friday. Cuba RTI students will be able to their virtual RTI classes at home or at school.

The RTI changes came on the heels of a Rolla School District announcement on September 25 that Rolla High School will be moving into a hybrid model October 5 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases that have “greatly impacted attendance and learning.” The district, which also operates RTI, canceled all high school classes Monday through Wednesday this week and planned to hold virtual classes only on Thursday and Friday before moving to the hybrid model next week.

Beginning October 5, Rolla High School students will be assigned to either the Maroon Group or Gray Group based on their last name. The Maroon Group will attend seated classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and learn from home on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Gray Group will attend seated classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and learn from home Mondays and Wednesdays. All students will learn virtually on Friday and have scheduled time to connect with their teachers.