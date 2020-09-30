Chamber sponsoring scarecrow contest

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its Second Annual Scarecrow Contest with prizes available for the winning business and residence.



The Chamber is hoping to get more than 50 scarecrows scattered throughout the area. The contest is open to all businesses and homes in and around Cuba. Scarecrows will be displayed during the month of October and will be judged the last week of the month.

For sign up information, visit https://forms.gle/KyC4iVbm5je15tbR9. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their scarecrow on Facebook and tag the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce.