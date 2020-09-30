CHS homecoming postponed

Cuba High School’s annual football homecoming, which was scheduled for Friday, October 2, has been postponed. It will now be held on October 16.



The school district announced that this week’s opponent, Sweet Springs, will be unable to play due to the coronavirus. Sweet Springs High School announced on September 25 that all of its football and volleyball games had been canceled through October 10 due to COVID-19.

After receiving word that Sweet Springs was unable to play, Cuba High School announced that all homecoming activities would be postponed two weeks, with the coronation moved to Friday, October 16, when the Wildcats are scheduled to host Father Tolton. At that time, it was also announced the school would be looking for a new opponent to play this week.

Over the weekend, Cuba Athletic Director Ryan Bobbitt announced that Centralia High School has agreed to travel to Cuba on Friday to take on the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.