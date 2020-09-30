Cuba man asks cops to shoot him

Parent Category: News Category: Cuba News Written by Amy England Hits: 1

    The man who allegedly punched his girlfriend and two other women, then tried to get cops to shoot him, stands charged with four felonies as a result.
    Robert Clarence Phillips, 53, of Cuba, has been charged with two counts class E felony assault in the third degree, one count class E felony domestic assault in the third degree, and one count class E felony resisting a lawful detention.