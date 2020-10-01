School district looking to brighten the holidays

The Cuba School District is hoping to brighten the holidays, both Thanksgiving and Christmas, by providing food baskets and presents to those in need. The deadlines for donations are in November.



Individuals, businesses, and organizations that would like to adopt students and families should contact Melanie Perkins at 573-677-2528 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Donations for Thanksgiving baskets are needed by November 2, while Christmas present and food donations are needed by November 30.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, food baskets will have to sit for several days before they can be distributed to families. Therefore, the district is asking that people provide non-perishable items for the baskets and purchase a gift certificate that can be used for items that need to be refrigerated.

Suggested food items for food baskets include: small bag of potatoes or instant potatoes, gravy mix or a jar of gravy, cereal, syrup and pancake mix, canned fruit, marshmallows, brown sugar, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, dressing, rolls or bread, cake mix and icing or pie filling, and an aluminum pan or foil for baking a turkey or ham. Items suggested for a gift certificate (specify no alcohol or tobacco products) include: turkey or ham, tub of butter, milk, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, pie shell or frozen pie, whipped topping, eggs, bacon, sausage, and juice.

People can include as much or a little as they feel comfortable donating. Food baskets can be packed in boxes or laundry baskets.