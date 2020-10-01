You can Run the Rails on October 24

The annual Running the Rails on Route 66 was canceled in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 24 and registration is now open.



The race, which was formerly called Race to the Rocker, will again offer a four-mile route in Cuba and a kids one-mile fun run. The race will begin and end at Frisco’s Grill and Pub.

Before the race on Friday, October 23, there will be a spaghetti dinner and packet pickup from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cuba Lions Den, located at 110 S. Buchanan Street. The race will begin at 9 a.m. on October 24, with race day signups beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Lions Den.

For more information or to register, visit www.runningtherailsonroute66.com. All proceeds from the event will go toward community and school improvement projects.