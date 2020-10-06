One new COVID case reported at Cuba schools

After reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the previous two weeks, the Cuba School District had just one new case the week of October 2. The district also reported 49 people were in quarantine as of last Friday.



Cuba schools reported that 48 students and one staff member were in quarantine at the end of last week. That was down from a total of 70—66 students and four staff members—the previous week. The district expects 39 people to be able to return from quarantine this week.

The district opened the year with 16 people in quarantine the week of August 28, but that number jumped to a high of 83 the following week. There were 22 in quarantine on September 11 and 51 on September 18. For the year, the district has reported a total of 11 coronavirus cases.