Cuba Animal Shelter offers held to new St. James group

Phelps County Animal Rescue is preparing to open soon. They have spent countless hours cleaning and revamping what was once known as the Tri-County Humane Society in St. James. The new organization which occupies the existing building is excited to re-open and begin taking animals soon.



“We were very impressed with the transformation in progress and we wanted to help them out,” said Cuba Animal Shelter Manager Missy Mullally.

Phelps County Animal Rescue is an all volunteer shelter. They are starting over from scratch and need the public’s help. Visit their Facebook page (Tri-County Humane Society) to see the work they are doing to prepare for opening. They have an Amazon wish list for supplies needed. These items can be purchased anywhere, but it will give people an idea of what their current needs are. In addition, they could use monetary donations and they will soon be looking for volunteers.

“We believe in neighbors helping neighbors. We are all in this together and we want them to be successful for the many animals that will no doubt come through their doors. We understand that sometimes we all need a little help along the way. They have many needs and we know what that feels like,” said Mullally.

Mullally and Animal Control Officer Cameron Sanders recently delivered food, collars, leashes, cat and dog toys, towels and blankets and other day-to-day supplies. “It really felt good to be able to lend a hand from our shelter to help a fellow shelter that is working toward rescue and care for the many animals in our area,” said Mullally.

If you have any questions about donating or volunteering, contact Rhonda Strong at 573-263-9251. Strong is one of the board members and will be running the day to day operations of the shelter.