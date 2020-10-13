Student cases dip, staff cases rise at Cuba schools

For the second week in a row, the total number of people at the Cuba School District who are quarantined due to the coronavirus declined as of Friday, October 9, but the number of staff members who are now off campus took a dramatic increase.



The district reported that just 22 people were in quarantine last week and that all 22 were expected to be able to return to campus this week. The quarantine total was down from 49 the previous week and 70 on September 25.

The school’s highest number in quarantine was 83, which was reported after the first week of classes on September 4. On September 11 the district reported 22 in quarantine and on September 18 it reported 51.

On October 7, the district had just one staff member in quarantine, but that number jumped to seven last week. The most staff members in quarantine was eight, which was reported on September 4. Since then, the number had never been above four until last week.