COVID case puts more than 100 into quarantine at Cuba schools

After two consecutive weeks of declining quarantine numbers at the Cuba School District, the school reported its highest quarantine numbers of the school year on Friday. As of October 16, a total of 115 students and staff members are now off campus.



“Today we received notice that a staff member in the Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Jon Earnhart said in a letter to parents on Friday. “In accordance with guidelines from the Crawford County Health Department, I have quarantined any students and staff that were in direct contact with the positive case.”

Unfortunately for the district, the CMS staff member was in close contact with 92 students and seven other staff.

“This number puts us in line with our threshold for closure,” said Earnhart. “Based on our data, none of our previous positive cases have resulted in another positive case within students or staff who were direct exposures. Therefore I have decided not to close school at this time. If we see an increase in cases within the Middle School within the next couple of days, that may change our situation.

Earnhart noted that custodial staff members would be coming in on Saturday and disinfecting the entire Middle School.

“Everyone whose child is considered a direct contact has been contacted,” said Earnhart. “If you have not been contacted by the school, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this positive case. We have quarantined 92 students and seven staff members due to this positive case.”

Earnhart also offered praise to the district’s custodial staff for giving up their Saturday to disinfect the Middle School building.

“Your service and commitment to our district is greatly appreciated and does not go unnoticed,” the superintendent said. “The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. It is vital that we work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately and effectively.”

With some students and staff members already in quarantine, the district reported a total of 106 students and nine staff members in quarantine as of Friday. Only two of those people are eligible to return to campus this week.

On October 9, the district reported 15 students and seven staff members in quarantine, down from 48 students and one staff member from the previous week. Before this past week, the school’s highest number in quarantine was on September 25 when 66 students and four staff members were quarantined.









