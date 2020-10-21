Eastern Star donates $2,000 to school ‘Needs’ program

Several members of the local Order of the Eastern Star and Cuba Masonic Lodge visited the Cuba schools on October 15 to make a donation to the Cuba High Needs program. The group presented a $2,000 check in support of the program.



“The Cuba High Needs program services all students at the Crawford County R-2 School District,” said K-12 School-Based Social Worker Melanie Perkins. “This program provides students with hygiene products, coats, hats and gloves, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, and anything else that a family or student might need.”

The program functions entirely off community donations and has received several monetary donations from local businesses, churches, and individuals this year. This most recent gift of $2,000 came from the Masonic Home of Missouri Creating a Partnership Program. The two groups that collaborated to complete the donation were the Masonic Home of Missouri and the Cuba Eastern Star Chapter No. 398.

“We truly appreciate everything the community does to support our students,” said Perkins. “Without your kind donations, we would not be able to provide our students with these products.”

The Order of the Eastern Star’s purpose is to help those in need and the group has had several projects that the public has supported with donations and attendance. In 2019, the Eastern Star sponsored its annual Country Breakfast which gave them $1,000 to help others. That money, along with matching $1,000 from the Masonic Home Board, Creating-A-Partnership, allowed the Eastern Star to give $2,000 to benefit the Cuba High Needs program.

Creating-A-Partnership is sponsored by Missouri Masons and matches funds to help children. Faye Howard said the Order of the Eastern Star is thankful for the opportunity to be able to help individuals in the community.



