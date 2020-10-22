CMS going virtual for four days next week

On Wednesday, the Cuba School District was notified that another Middle School staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, CMS will be going to virtual only classes for four days next week.



Superintendent Jon Earnhart announced this latest positive test in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon. It came on the heels of positive test last week that put more than 100 students and teachers into quarantine.

“Today we received notice that a Middle School staff member who has been out on quarantine all week tested positive for COVID-19,” said Earnhart. “The Crawford County Health Department has quarantined any students and staff (seven students and three staff) that were considered to be in direct contact with the positive individual.”

The school has made contact with all of the parents and guardians of students who were considered a direct contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). The Crawford County Health Department was also going to make contact with these individuals.

“This makes 12 staff members at the Middle School that have been quarantined until Friday, Oct. 30. We are working on a plan to address this staff shortage. I will communicate our plan later today when it is finalized,” said Earnahrt.

On Wednesday evening, Earnhart announced that, due to the high number of staff quarantined, Cuba Middle School will not have in-seat instruction on Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29. CMS students will not come to school, but will continue to be educated virtually. All CMS activities will be cancelled during this time as well.

“There will be no change to the Elementary or High School,” said Earnhart. “With the large number of quarantined staff in the Middle School, we do not have enough subs or staff to provide adequate supervision for our kids.”

All CMS students will follow the district’s AMI-X Plan for those four days. The majority of CMS staff and students who are currently quarantined are scheduled to return on Friday, Oct. 30, when in-seat learning will resume.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, students will receive materials, resources, laptops, and information to use next week. Thursday will also be used as a preparation day to help students transition to virtual learning.

During the four days when the Middle School is not doing in-person learning, the entrance to the school will be closed. Elementary students will need to be dropped off at the elementary office.

“I realize this situation creates a hardship for several of our families,” Earnhart said. “I am sorry for that. I am hopeful that having the weekend to prepare for this transition eases the burden a little.”