Students test positive for COVID at Cuba Elementary

Cuba School District Superintendent Jon Earnhart announced Thursday afternoon that a student at the Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student, who did not ride the bus this week, has been quarantined along with 11 others and two staff members who have potentially been exposed to the virus.



“I feel it is important to let you know that at this point, none of the positive cases we have had in the district, have led to other positive cases in the district,” said Earnhart. “All of our positive cases stem from outside of the district.”

The school has made contact with all of the parents and guardians of students who are considered a direct contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with these individuals in the near future. If you have not been contacted by the school, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“We want to thank the parents for their open and honest communication,” Earnhart said. “The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. It is vital that we work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately.”