Peoples Bank makes donation to All Aboard Learning Center

Jim Barnett III, of Peoples Bank, presents a $10,000 donation to Teresa Switzer, director of All Aboard Learning Center, to help fund the Center’s ongoing operations.

This donation is part of the bank’s previously announced commitment to donate up to $50,000 to assist organizations that serve critical needs in our community that have been negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. Founded in 2004, All Aboard is a fully accredited and licensed early childhood education center in Cuba that serves children and their families throughout Crawford County.