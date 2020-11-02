CPD planning Shop with a Cop

The Cuba Police Department is currently raising funds for its 7th Annual Shop with a Cop program. Police officers will be taking children shopping on December 12.



The CPD began its Shop with a Cop program in 2014, when it had 12 children participate. Last year, the department took 55 children shopping.

The Shop with a Cop program was created to help brighten Christmas for Cuba children who might not otherwise have a good Christmas. The program is supported entirely from donations from local businesses and residents.

If you want to support the program, you can hand deliver checks to the drop box at city hall or mail them to City of Cuba, PO Box K, Cuba, MO 65453. Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba with “Shop with a Cop” written in the memo. Cash should be put in an enveloped marked “Shop with a Cop.”

For more information, contact Lt. Robert Yates at 573-885-7979.