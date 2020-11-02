New COVID case reported at Cuba Elementary

The Cuba School District reported on October 29 that another Elementary School staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. In the district’s weekly update on Friday, however, the total number of students and staff members in quarantine dropped from a high of 185 to 72.



With 185 people in quarantine, the district opted to have virtual classes only at the Middle School Monday through Thursday last week before several staff members and a large number of students were able to return to classes on Friday. At the end of last week, the district still had 65 students and seven staff members in quarantine, down from 168 students and 17 staff the previous week. Those numbers could have even been lower had it not been for the new positive test reported on October 29.

“Today we received notice that a staff member in the Elementary tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Jon Earnhart said in a letter sent out to parents last Thursday. “The Crawford County Health Department has quarantined this person and anyone who is considered to have been in direct contact with them.”

That put 15 students into quarantine, but no additional staff members.

“The school has made contact with all of the parents/guardians of students who are considered a direct contact (within six feet for 15 minutes),” Earnhart said. “The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with these individuals in the near future. If you have not been contacted by the school, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff,” Earnhart continued. “It is vital that we work together to ensure situations are handled appropriately.”

The district had 66 students and four staff members in quarantine on September 25 and those numbers declined for two straight weeks. There were 48 students and one staff member quarantined on October 2 and 15 students and seven staff members quarantined on October 9.

On October 16, however, those numbers jumped to 106 students and nine staff members before reaching the highest total of the year at 185 on October 23.