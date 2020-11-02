CHS Veterans Day Assembly canceled

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Cuba High School Annual Veterans Day Assembly will not be held this year. Area veterans, however, can still enjoy a free meal on November 11.



Event organizer Marilyn Licklider announced the canceling of this year’s assembly on Friday.

“Not having the Veterans Day Assembly has been a hard decision for me,” she said. “This would have been my 25th year organizing this event. I am very concerned about the safety of the veterans, their families and other people attending the assembly.”

Licklider had announced earlier that this year’s assembly was scheduled, but that CHS students would not be attending in person but would watch from their classrooms.

With no assembly being held, the high school is still planning to provide to-go lunches for all area veterans on November 11. The grab-and-go meals can be picked up between 11:30 and noon on Veterans Day. To reserve a meal, veterans should contact the high school at 573-885-2534 or email Principal Sam Callis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“Thank you, veterans, for your service and sacrifices for our freedom,” said Licklider.