Cuba schools announce more COVID-19 cases

On Monday, Cuba School District Superintendent Jon Earnhart announced that another staff member at the Elementary School and students at the Middle School and High School have tested positive for COVID-19.



“(On November 1) we received notice that a staff member in the Elementary and a (Middle School) student tested positive for COVID-19. This morning we were notified of a positive student in the High School. These three situations are not connected in any way.”

The Crawford County Health Department has quarantined these individuals and anyone who is considered to have been in direct contact with them. The positive cases result in eight Elementary staff members being quarantined, along with 11 Middle School students and 25 students and one staff member at the High School.

The school has made contact with all of the parents and guardians of students who are considered a direct contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). The Crawford County Health Department will make contact with these individuals in the near future. If you have not been contacted by the school, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“I apologize for the delay in this communication, but we have been working diligently to formulate a plan to provide coverage due to a large number of cooks and custodians being out on quarantine. We have several out due to being quarantined from situations outside of school,” Earnhart said. “I ask that you please be patient and flexible with us as our administrators are providing coverage for custodial and cafeteria staff.

“In addition, our teachers are assisting by cleaning and disinfecting their classrooms during and after school. We are doing everything we can to ensure that our students and staff are able to be at school safely. I am so proud of the efforts of our staff. They are working incredibly hard to ensure our students learn in an environment that is healthy and safe.”