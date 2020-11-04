New CHS cases put 60 into quarantine

The Cuba School District announced Tuesday afternoon that two students at the High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases led to a total of 60 people having to go into quarantine.



“These are two separate incidents and are not connected in any way,” Superintendent Jon Earnhart said. “The Crawford County Health Department has quarantined any students and staff that were considered to be in direct contact with the positive individuals.”

That included a total of 60 people—38 students and four staff members from one case and 18 students from the other.

The school has made contact with all of the parents and guardians of students who are considered a direct contact (within six feet for 15 minutes). The Crawford County Health Department will also make contact with these individuals in the near future. If you have not been contacted by the school, your child is not considered at risk as a result of this case.

“I appreciate the parents of both these students for their honest communication,” Earhart said. “The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.”