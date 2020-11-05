Cuba schools going virtual due to increased quarantine numbers

The Cuba School District announced Wednesday that it will be closing down all classes for a six days beginning Friday due to the high number of staff members and students who are currently in quarantine due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Students will attend virtual classes November 6-13 and then return to in-person learning on Monday, November 16.



“Due to an increase in positive cases over the past three days (11) and the high number of staff we have on quarantine, we will not have in-seat instruction beginning Friday, Nov. 6th through Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020,” Superintendent Jon Earnhart said in a letter to parents. “Students will not come to school, but will continue to be educated virtually. We are currently without all of the cooks in the Middle School and Elementary cafeterias, seven of 14 custodians, three bus drivers, and multiple teachers and paraprofessionals, in addition to over 150 students. We have a large number of staff and students set to return by Monday Nov. 16th, 2020, so we will return to in-seat instruction on Monday Nov. 16th, 2020 for students in all buildings.”

In order to prepare for the closure, Earnhart said it is important for students to be in attendance on Thursday, Nov.5, in order to receive assignments, materials, resources, laptops or iPads, and information that is vital to their success. Thursday will be used as a preparation day to help students transition to virtual learning. Building principals will send an email Thursday with details about getting meals—breakfast and lunch—the learning plan (including students without internet), and academic expectations for next week.

“I realize this situation creates a hardship for several of our families,” Earnhart said. “I am sorry for that, but we do not have enough staff to feed our students, properly sanitize our facilities, or supervise every classroom effectively. I am hopeful that having tonight and tomorrow to prepare for this transition, helps eases the burden.”

The district announced earlier Wednesday that the CHS football team’s district semifinal game scheduled for Friday had been canceled due to COVID-19, marking the end of the Wildcats’ season.







