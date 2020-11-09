Cuba Christmas parade planned for December 5

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 5. This year’s parade theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Story.”



The parade will start at 5 p.m. and will begin at the Wagon Wheel Motel and proceed west on Old Route 66 (Washington), ending at Peoples Bank. There will be toys for children and a tree-lighting ceremony after the parade at the Recklein Historic District.

If you would like to sign up for the parade, visit www.cubamochamber.com, or use the following link: https://forms.gle/AcWxjjfezYT9Dw1Z6.