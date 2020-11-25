City Hall closed again, special meeting scheduled

The Cuba City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, December 1, even though officials had not originally planned to meet in December until December 17.



The city announced the meeting on Wednesday, the same day that new restrictions have been put into place at city hall due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. The city announced via social media that “Due to the rising Covid cases, City Hall is closed to the public only until further notice. Please utilize our two drop boxes and our website at www.cityofcubamo.com to make payments, or call us at 573-885-7432 to make arrangements for new services, make payments, and/or other questions that we may help you with. We are still in the office and will help in every way possible to make this inconvenience a pleasant experience.”

Mayor Cody Leathers released the agenda for next week’s special meeting on Wednesday, noting that “some topics of discussions came up that needed to be addressed sooner” than the December 17. Items on the agenda include discussion of police station plans, employee health insurance for 2021, and water/sewer project progress.

A restriction of the number of people in the council chambers at one time will be in place for the meeting due to social distancing requirements. Those wanting to address the council may be asked to wait their turn in the hallway or vehicle depending on the amount of public participation. Masks are required upon entering and exiting the building.

People can view the council meeting on video at www.cityofcubamo.com or live on the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting will start at 6 p.m., and a copy of the agenda is available on the website as well.