Cuba Christmas parade, events canceled

The Cuba Chamber of Commerce has announced that has canceled its Christmas parade, which was scheduled for December 5, due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In making the announcement the Chamber issued the following release:



“Unfortunately, with the rise of COVID-19 cases within our community the Cuba Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the annual Christmas parade. We know this comes at a time when our community is grieving for normalcy including interaction with family, friends and neighbors. It is pivotal that we come together as a community and recognize the dangers of COVID-19 and do our part to help stop the spread.

“As a pillar of the community we understand that it is our duty to protect and serve our local businesses and especially our residents both in and around Cuba. We are a diverse, loving and supportive community with many ideas and opinions. As we understand it may be impossible to adhere to everyone’s opinions, we want the community to know that their health and safety is our top priority at this time.

“We encourage the community to follow the CDC guidelines set forth. Please be mindful, these guidelines are for the protection of everyone including our mothers, fathers, grandparents and at risk individuals.

“We would like to formally announce that we will not be affiliated with community events until further notice nor do we condone or support any groups or individuals that decide to be insubordinate to the guidelines laid out by the CDC.

“We understand this is a tough time for all and absolutely cannot wait for the normalcy that ensues. The saying ‘It takes a village’ could not be more relevant at a time like this. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus and protect our loved ones. We cannot wait to see you all again very, very soon.”

The cancellation includes all the events that were originally scheduled in Recklein Historic District.