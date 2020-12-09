Cuba Ministerial Alliance will distribute Christmas baskets

The Cuba Ministerial Alliance is planning its annual Christmas Basket Program for December 17. This year’s drive-through event will be held in the Recklein Historical District.



In order to participate, you must be a resident of the Cuba 65453 zip code and you must have a ticket in order to receive a basket. To register for a basket, you may call Kathy at 573-259-4867 Monday, Wednesday, or Friday in the afternoon or Tuesday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets must be picked up at Cuba Free Will Baptist Church, 707 W. Myrtle, between 10 a.m. and noon or 4 to 6 p.m. on December 14. The distribution will begin at 6:30 p.m. on December 17.