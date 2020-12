The Cuba Knights of Columbus will be hosting a blood drive on December 21.



The drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. and everyone who would like to donate must make an appointment by calling The Blood Center at 866-448-3253 or visiting www.bloodcenter.org and using sponsor code 11140.

All donors will receive a gift card for a long-sleeved T-shirt. Masks will be required for everyone attending.

The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 7057 Old Route 66 east of Cuba.