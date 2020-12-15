School district has 196 in quarantine

After Cuba High School announced last week that all of its boys basketball games have been postponed through December 22, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the number of students and staff in quarantine within the school district took significant jump. That’s precisely what happened on Friday, when the district announced its quarantine numbers had more than doubled to nearly 200.



The Cuba School District finished the week of December 4 with 63 students and three staff members in quarantine. By December 11, however, that number had jumped to 188 students and eight staff members for a total of 196 in quarantine. Of that amount, 78 are expected to come out of quarantine this week. The number of positive cases in the district went up from three the previous week to 15.

The district had not reported any COVID quarantine numbers in November, in part because part of the month there were no in-person classes. The final report in October, made on October 30, showed five positive cases with 65 students and seven staff members in quarantine.