Donation made to Backpack program

Insurance Center of Cuba LLC, through the Missouri Farm & Home Bluebird Project, recently presented a check for $200 to Friday Backpacks for Cuba.

Friday Backpacks for Cuba provides local school children with backpacks filled with kid-friendly, nutritious food. The Missouri Farm & Home Bluebird Project is designed to assist charitable organizations across the State, that provide support and help for the basic needs of Missouri children. Ashley Copeland, owner and agent, (right) presented the check.