Enjoy some holiday lights and community spirit

By Lori Malcolm for Viva Cuba

At dusk, there is something beautiful happening in Cuba. It's the twinkle of holiday lights that shimmer in the crisp winter air. Even though things are unusual this year, something remains clear—Cuba's resilient holiday spirit.



The holiday lights in Cuba are made possible by the hard work and dedication of a group of people worthy of recognition. As like-minded holiday cheer enthusiasts, this group doesn’t have a name or a fancy title. Instead, they are people who simply love the spirit of Christmas and the town of Cuba.



Lighting the way

In 2019 when Nick Sanazaro, Anna Lee Williams, Sean Siebert, Kim Roedemeier, Jimmy West, and Steve Schuette all decided to spruce up the holiday lights in Cuba. Then something special happened. People noticed. As a matter of fact, it made a huge difference in holiday enthusiasm in the community. The success of a holiday light display can deﬁnitely be measured in smiles.

Back at it again this year, the group volunteered time, donated money, and worked out logistics with city ofﬁcials to light up Cuba. From there, it has become a labor of love. With the hope of recruiting more volunteers, the project grows larger each year.

The original goal was to generate Christmas spirit through holiday light displays. Well, guess what? It’s working!

With coordinated efforts and contributions from the city of Cuba, the transformation began with new holiday pole decorations which consisted of LED shooting stars strategically placed along Highway 19. This year, LED lights were added to the newly planted Viva Cuba trees along the same route. Viva Cuba plans to add 51 trees this year which will be included for next year’s light extravaganza. The festive lights build a brilliant path through Cuba.

Equally important, none of this would be possible without the cooperation and contributions from the city. From the public works teams to the local electric department, everyone who had a hand in this effort deserves a pat on the back. These lights will bring joy to the lives of thousands who live and visit Cuba during the holiday.



Take a tour

To see the precision handy work of everyone involved, take a drive with the family around town. This impressive display of holiday lights is a direct result of folks who care about Cuba and the people who live here. Here's how to ﬁnd Cuba's hidden holiday gems, just oﬀ Route 66, at the historic city buildings on N Smith Street:

• The Crawford County Historical Museum serves as a winter backdrop with lighted snow ﬂakes in every window. This iconic building, once a school, still teaches us the value of history.

• The gorgeous 17-feet tall lighted Christmas tree is a great place to plan a special occasion. For an added bonus, arrive just after sunset, for a spectacular view. Bring a camera to capture the moment. In fact, it is a perfect spot for a family photo, a marriage proposal, or a enjoy a cup of cocoa.

• Next door, Recklein Auditorium offers a bigger than life Seasons Greetings message, surrounded by the colors of the season, the brick building beams with character and charm.

• Across the street, the Recklein Memorial Library brightens the east side of this spectacular light display. With the buildings meticulously decorated, it feels as though the whole block has been transformed into a Christmas utopia.



“I’ve always loved Christmas and holiday lights,” Sanazaro said. “We hope to continue the holiday light project each year. I believe the project will continue to strengthen our sense of community and holiday spirit for years to come.”

Sanazaro, the former owner of Meramec Instrument Transformer Co., admits his love for Christmas lights started as a child. He recalls as a kid in the early 1960s, Christmas lights were strung across Route 66 and the ride from uptown to downtown was magical. He went on to say with a smile in his voice, “I guess, I do it for the kids.”

If you would like to volunteer, make a contribution, or learn more about Cuba’s holiday light project for 2021, contact Sanazaro at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about Viva Cuba, visit cubamomurals.com.