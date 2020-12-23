Cuba City Hall employees put into quarantine

Due to COVID-19, the employee’s at Cuba City Hall are in quarantine. They will be working from home on regular working days. Here is how to keep business running as usual.



Utilities payments can be made online at www.cityofcubamo.com There are NO CREDIT CARD FEES at this time. If you are having trouble, please email Leslie Hageman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For new services, please contact Jessica Baker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For inquires on the council meetings and agenda information please email Christine Nash at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Email the following people to get the proper personnel involved to resolve any issues:

• Public works – Craig Bouse – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• City Hall – Christine Nash – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• City Hall – Lainie Garbo – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• City Hall – Jessica Baker – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• City Hall – Leslie Hageman – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• Mayor – Cody Leathers – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you do not have means to email, please contact the Police Department at 573-885-7979 and they will get in contact with the proper City personnel to assist you or you may contact Mayor Cody Leathers at 314-599-4154

City Offices will be closed on: December 23 – noon-4:30, December 24, December 25, December 31, and January 1.