City Hall quarantine will delay council meeting

The city of Cuba has announced that all of its city hall workers have been quarantined through January 5. That has moved the city council’s first meeting of 2021 from January 4 to Thursday, January 7.



City hall employees will be working from home on regular working days. Those needing service from the city should adhere to the following guidelines:

• Utilities payments can be made online at www.cityofcubamo.com. There are no credit cards fees at this time. The deadline for payment has been extended until January 6. If you are having trouble, please email Leslie Hageman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• For new services, contact Jessica Baker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• For inquires on the council meetings and to file as a candidate for the April city election email Christine Nash at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To resolve other issues, residents may email the following people to get the proper personnel involved: Public works – Craig Bouse – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Christine Nash – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Lainie Garbo – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Jessica Baker – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Leslie Hageman – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Mayor – Cody Leathers – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you do not have email, contact the Police Department at 573-885-7979 and they will get in contact with the proper city personnel to assist you or you may contact Mayor Leathers at 314-599-4154.