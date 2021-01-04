Towne Pharmacy offering COVID-19 testing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide, Towne Pharmacy is now offering Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to the public. The rapid test gives results in 10 minutes making the test ideal for both employers and their staff so they know if they can go back to work or not.



Towne Pharmacy is also offering Covid-19 Antibody testing that can play a critical role in the fight against the virus. By detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood, antibody testing can provide evidence that a person has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has created an immune response.

Antibody testing can provide information about past exposure to COVID-19 and may be especially helpful for individuals who had mild symptoms but were not tested or confirmed as positive. Others who had exposure but were asymptomatic may also be curious about their antibody status.

“Towne Pharmacy is working to help as many people as possible in as many ways as we can. Offering both Covid-19 tests is another service we hope will be helpful as we move through this unprecedented time,” Said Jannel Flora, director of Pharmacy Operations.

The Rapid Test is $75 and the Antibody Test is $50. Testing is done by appointment only by calling 573-885-7212. For more information, contact Towne Pharmacy or visit sinkspharmacy.com. More information is also on Facebook page at facebook.com/townepharmacy.