Chamber makes donation to Booster Club

Molly Maxwell and the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a charity golf tournament last fall at Cuba Lakes Golf & Country Club to benefit the Cuba Athletics Booster Club.

Support from local golfers and businesses raised $10,875 to support Wildcats Athletics. Taking part in a recent check presentation were (from left) Chamber member Alan Vickers, Chamber member Rockael Stubblefield, Chamber Charity Golf Tournament organizer Molly Maxwell, Jessica Fey of the Cuba Athletic Booster Club, and Chamber member Andi Harley.