Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be at Recklein Memorial Library in Cuba January 28-31

Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion and tradition. In honor of our Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. Using one quilt block for each and every Missouri county and the independent City of St. Louis, the quilt reflects the unique characteristics of Missouri culture, region and style.