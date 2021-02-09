Cuba City Hall closed due to COVID-19

The city of Cuba announced Monday that city hall has been closed again due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. City offices are expected to reopen on February 18.



“Due to COVID-19, the employees at Cuba City Hall are in quarantine,” the city said on social media. “They will be working from home on regular working days.”

The city provided the following information for those who need to conduct business:

• Utilities payments can be made online at www.cityofcubamo.com. There are no credit card fees at this time. If you are having trouble, please email Jessica Baker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• For new services, or making payments please contact Jessica Baker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• For inquires on council meetings and agenda information, email Christine Nash at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• Email any of the following people and they will get the proper personnel involved to resolve any issues: Public works – Craig Bouse – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Christine Nash – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Lainie Garbo – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; City Hall – Jessica Baker – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Mayor – Cody Leathers – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• If you do not have means to email, please contact the Police Department at 573-885-7979 and they will get in contact with the proper city personnel to assist you, or you may contact Mayor Leathers at 314-599-4154.

City employees will be unavailable on February 15, which is Presidents Day.



