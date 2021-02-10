New statue is welcoming library patrons

A statue of William Recklein designed by Glen Tutterow has been placed at the Recklein Library in Cuba. He welcomes all who enjoy the pleasure of reading.

Built in 1962 by Cecil J. Markley and governed by a board of directors, the library is a treasure Mr. Recklein gave to the community he loved in honor of his wife. Those pictured with the statute are (from left) present Librarian Cheryl Bach, past librarians Imogene Bowers and Mickey Treece, and current and past presidents of Recklein Memorial Library Kim Roedemeier and Betty DeLeo. The statue was donated by the DeLeo family.