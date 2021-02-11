COVID-19 vaccinations given in Cuba

Sink’s Pharmacy, which operates Towne Pharmacy in Cuba, Steelville Drug, Sinks Pharmacy in Bourbon, and numerous other area locations, began administering COVID-19 vaccinations in the area last week, starting with a shot clinic at Golden Echoes in Steelville on Friday.

Another clinic was held at Recklein Auditorium in Cuba on Monday, where Ray Mortimeyer was one of about 100 area residents who received a shot. He got his vaccine from Vicki Ladd. To sign up for future Sink’s Pharmacy vaccination clinics, visit www.sinkspharmacy.com. On February 3, the Crawford County Health Department (CCHD) received its first shipment of vaccine and has started administering doses and scheduling appointments. If you would like to be added to the department’s waiting list, contact the CCHD at 573-775-2555 and press 0 to be connected with an employee.