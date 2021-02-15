Walmart has started vaccinations

Eligible Missourians can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.



Walmart announced last week that it would be vaccinations at numerous stores throughout Missouri, including area stores in Cuba, Salem, Rolla, and Potosi. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

Walmart is asking people to verify their eligibility before signing up to be vaccinated. Currently the state of Missouri is vaccinating Tiers 1A-1B Tier 2. For more information, including who falls into each tier, please visit the Missouri Department of Public Health website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.