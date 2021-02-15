City, co-op issue cold-weather energy alerts

The city of Cuba and Crawford Electric Cooperative have both issued electrical usage alerts in the wake of the extreme winter weather that is gripping the area. Both are urging citizens to save power until the cold snap is over.



“The extreme cold weather leads to electric supply and demand issues. Please help!,” the city of Cuba urged its followers on social media Monday afternoon. The city offerdd the following energy saving tips:

• Wear layers of clothing and use extra blankets.

• Set thermostat settings to 68 degrees. But customers who are elderly or have medical conditions should not lower their thermostat.

• Lock doors and windows for a better seal. For drafty windows, close storm windows and consider closing the shades for extra insulation.

• Don't block heating vents with furniture, curtains or rugs.

• Close fireplace damper when not in use.

• Roll up a towel to put at the bottom of a leaky door to keep the drafts at bay.

• Turn off all nonessential lights.

• Postpose all nonessential energy use.

• Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and TV's during non-use.

Crawford Electric also posted the following on social media: Members, your help is needed! Subzero temps are stressing the interconnected power-supply network across the U.S. There is an urgent need to reduce electricity use. Please do your part! Turn your thermostat down to 68 degrees or lower—use layered clothing and blankets to conserve heat. Avoid using larger appliances like laundry or dishwashers. Unplug appliances not in use.

“By voluntarily reducing electricity use we hope to be able to avoid the rolling blackouts that are occurring in other areas,” the co-op said.