A Cuba restaurant will be hosting a Tip A Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics on Thursday, February 18.



Riviera Maya, which is located at the southwest corner of Smith and South Main streets in Cuba, will be hosting the fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will be waiting tables for tips to benefit Special Olympic athletes from Missouri.

Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to support the Special Olympics.