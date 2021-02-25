By Lori Malcolm on behalf of Viva Cuba
A volunteer fire department is at the heart of every rural community. Here in Cuba, brave and heroic residents give their time to protect and serve the community. Local frontline firefighters put out fires, respond to vehicle accidents, provide search and rescue support, and deal with hazardous situations all on their own time. Their reward is simple, lives and property saved.
Cuba Fire Department: 87 Years and Counting
