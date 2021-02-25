Mass vaccination event planned for Monday and Tuesday in Cuba

A mass vaccination event will be held in Cuba on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, which is located at 7057 Old Route 66 east of town near the intersection of Interstate 44 at the UU exit.





Governor Mike Parson announced in a recent news release that the Missouri National Guard (MNG) will be assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.



In partnership with MNG and DHSS, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, the Crawford County Health Department, the Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and the Knights of Columbus will be holding the drive-through mass vaccination clinic.



Event Details

• Dates: Monday, March 1st & Tuesday, March 2nd

• Location: Cuba Knights of Columbus

• Time: 10 a.m .- 5 p.m.

• Who Can Register: Individuals in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2

• Registration Link: http://bit.ly/3byMX3f



Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2?

Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.



What vaccine will be given at this event?

• The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this mass vaccination site. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those age 16 and older. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturer’s package inserts from Pfizer.

• The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. It is important individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. The 2nd Dose Clinic will be held on March 22-23.



How to prepare for the event:

• Registration is REQUIRED for this event and attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above.

• Bring your photo ID.

• Wear a short sleeved shirt.