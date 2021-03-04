Schools set kindergarten screening dates

The Cuba and Bourbon school districts have announced dates for their annual kindergarten screenings.



Cuba Parents As Teachers announced last week that kindergarten screenings will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on March 16 and 18 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 19. Appointments are required.

Anyone who has a child that will turn five before August 1 and wants to enroll them in kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year should call 573-205-8787 to schedule a screening. Those planning to attend must bring an up-to-date immunization card and copy of a birth certificate for their child.

Bourbon schools announced last week that kindergarten and preschool screenings will be held March 15-19. Screenings for preschool will be open for children who will be three or four before August 1, while kindergarten screenings are for children who will be five before that date.

Call 573-732-3293 to make a screening appointment.