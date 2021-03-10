Cuba City Hall reopening to public April 5

The city of Cuba officially announced Monday that city hall will be reopening for public business on April 5. Mayor Cody Leathers had informed the council about the plan during last week’s first March meeting.



Leathers said the original plan was to reopen city hall on April 1, but it will be closed on April 2, which is Good Friday, so the move was delayed until Monday, April 5. Patrons will still be encouraged to utilize the drop boxes when paying with check or money order to keep the traffic flow to a minimum.

When entering city hall, masks will still be required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Beginning April 5, the three percent credit card processing fees will be back on after having been removed at the start of the pandemic. The council discussed not reinstating the credit card fees, but were deadlocked on a motion to do so. Leathers broke the tie and voted to resume charging the fees.

During last week’s meeting, the council also discussed reopening city council meetings, but aldermen Warren Graddy and Curtis Holt both said they thought doing so was premature since the county is just now getting vaccinations out and suggested more of a delay. The council will review the idea again in May.