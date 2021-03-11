CHS dancers compete at state

The Cuba High School dance team competed at the state competition on February 27 and finished third in Hip-Hop and fourth in Prop. All the eligible girls (non-freshmen) on this year’s team also received awards for Academic All-State, with Baylee Marquez getting top honors with a 4.0 grade point average.

The team also competed in the Farmington Invitational in January and took first in Kick. Pictured here are team members (front row, from left) Kaelyn Volner, Marquez, (back row) Kaitlyn Dickens, and Annia Viramontes. The team is coached by Amber Giuliani.