Library, Viva Cuba sponsoring bookmark contest

Viva Cuba and Recklein Memorial Library in Cuba are sponsoring a Bookmark Contest to celebrate Viva Cuba’s tree-planting beautification project along Highway 19 throughout town.



All who want to enter should pick up a design form at the library and then create a bookmark to submit for consideration. The theme is Arbor Day.

Finalists will be chosen by Viva Cuba and will be posted on social media for a community vote. Winners will have their bookmarks published and printed for availability at Recklein Library. Winners will be chosen from three groups—children 0-12, teens 13-17, and adults over 18.

All entries must be submitted by the close of business on Friday, April 9, at the library.