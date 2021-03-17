Easter events planned

Residents in Cuba are welcome to bring their children to an Easter egg hunt on April 3, while a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny is being planned in Bourbon on March 27.



The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce, Cuba VFW, and Covenant Praise Church of God in Cuba have teamed up to hold a “Community Easter Egg Hunt” on April 3 at the Cuba Sports Complex. The event is open to children 12 and younger and will include games, prizes, and free concessions.

Egg hunts will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Parents must register online at https://forms.gle/RYxznFNpisAkMo1S8 in order to schedule a time for their children to participate.

There will be a drawing for the grand prizes, which include bikes. Parents can also enter to win a ham for Easter dinner.

The Bourbon Youth Athletic Association will be hosting a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Bourbon Area Community Center on March 27. Everyone is welcome to attend.

If your church or non-profit organization is hosting egg hunts or other Easter events that are open to the public, email information about it to be included in future announcements.