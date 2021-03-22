New Cuba Summer School plan announced

The Cuba School District is completely changing its summer school curriculum this year. Classes, which are free to all, will be held May 26 through June 29 with classes being held from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Memorial Day.



Based on the district’s success last summer with local teachers identifying curricular needs, the summer school committee, which is comprised of teachers and administrators from all three buildings, elected to move away from previous curriculum and develop their own. District officials feel this will better meet the needs of local students.

Currently, teachers throughout the district are spending additional time identifying grade-level and content standards using assessment data and the Missouri Learning Standards that will be the foundational basis of the curriculum for this summer. Also, the high school will be offering three courses for credit acquisition this summer in addition to credit recovery offerings.

High School students may enroll in Personal Finance, PE, and/or Health. CHS students who specifically have a desire to enroll in multiple fine arts, RTI, or other elective programs will find this opportunity especially advantageous to make room in their regular schedule by securing state-required credits in the summer.

Elementary and Middle School summer programs will include various drawings and prizes throughout the summer session. Attendance, however, will not be a criteria due to the possibility of students getting sick. Drawings will be based on things such as positive attitude, punctuality, and effort.

Finally, breakfast and lunch will be free to all students. Breakfast will be a grab-and-go style picked up at the entrance doors for students to take to their classroom. The district anticipates using the cafeterias with appropriate spacing and social distancing applied for lunch. Anyone 18 or younger, whether enrolled in summer school or not, is eligible for meals, but the district is asking that they contact the middle school office by 10 a.m. each morning so the meals can be prepared and ready by 11:30 a.m.

Transportation will be provided for those who qualify for transportation during the regular school year, but bus routes will be limited and may vary from regular-year routes. Transportation information will be communicated directly to those families who require transportation as soon as the plan is available.

Additional information is available on the district website and forms can be downloaded and printed from under “PARENTS,” then “Summer School Information.” Forms may also be picked up at the student’s office and should be returned by May 12.

The school district will continue to follow CDC and county health guidelines. Parents should anticipate students wearing a mask on buses, in hallways, and whenever six feet of social distancing is not possible.