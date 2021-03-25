Donation made to AALC

On behalf of the Geraldine and Norman Rubenstein Charitable Foundation, ExxonMobil, and a donation from Greg Portell and Jason Wallis in honor of Rudy Munro, Crawford County Foundation Treasurer Rachel Wallis Andreasson (left) recently presented a check for $9,000 to Teresa Switzer, director of All Aboard Learning Center. The combination of funds will go towards curriculum assessments, upgrades to technology, and a new fence for the playground.

All Aboard Learning Center (AALC) is a non-profit early education center located in Cuba. Founded in 2004, AALC serves more than 100 children with ages ranging from infants through school age. AALC has been fully licensed by the state of Missouri since opening. AALC became accredited through the Missouri Accreditation Association on February 24, 2011 and is the only accredited facility in Crawford or Phelps counties providing care for infants and toddlers, and the only year-round accredited facility for preschool age children. In addition, AALC is an Advanced Eat Smart/Move Smart Certified Center, a designation that promotes optimal nutritional and physical activity policies within the center. AALC has provided a tremendous service to the greater community for 17 years. To help support this organization, donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to All Aboard Learning Center, 201 Rutz Road, Cuba, MO 65453.