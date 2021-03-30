Spring clean-up scheduled

The city of Cuba has announced that its annual spring clean-up will be held May 10-11.



City residents can place unwanted items at the curb for pickup prior to 6 a.m. on May 10. Only one large item, including mattresses, box springs, furniture, and carpet, may be included. The city will not pick up lumber, tires, batteries, paint, appliances, oil, or any hazardous materials including paint.

Any items placed on the curb after May 10 will not be picked up. The city will issue a nuisance ordinance violation for any items that remain after May 11